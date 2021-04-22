HAMPTON — Riverdale’s track and field teams fared well Tuesday and Wednesday in the Region 5-AAAA Championships at Hampton.
The Riverdale girls, behind a win in the 3,200-meter relay in 12 minutes, 40.77 seconds, finished as runner-up in the team standings with 120 points, trailing only champion Fayette County’s 178. Mount Zion’s girls were sixth and North Clayton was seventh.
Riverdale was third in the boys meet with 100 points, trailing champion Fayette County (188) and runner-up Hampton (108). Mount Zion’s boys took sixth and North Clayton was seventh.
Riverdale’s boys were led by Anthony McKennie, who won the 3,200 in 11:32.92. He also was runner-up in both the 800 and the 1,600.
Mount Zion’s boys got a first-place finish from Aaron Todd in the 110 hurdles (15.65).
