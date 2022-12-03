Riverdale senior Autavius Ison was named the Region 4-AAAA Offensive Player of the Year after voting by the region’s coaches.

Ison, a 6-foot, 205-pound running back, had more than 2,000 combined rushing and receiving yards over his final two high school seasons.

Three of his teammates were second-team all-region selections — wide receiver Jamey Newman, offensive lineman Jalen Wiltz and punter Jordan Neang.

Riverdale’s Chandler Folger, JaCorey Walker, Jhoan Andrade and Marcus Torrence were honorable mention picks.