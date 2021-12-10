Riverdale earned two of the top awards on the All-Region 5-AAAA Football Team, voted on by the region’s coaches.

Junior running back Autavius Ison was the region’s Offensive Player of the Year, while Coach of the Year went to Rodney Hackney, who led the Raiders to their second straight region championship.

Riverdale also had the following players named first-team all-region — running back Jason Stokes, tight end Tyrell Plummer, offensive lineman Isaiah Black, defensive lineman Samuel Edika, linebacker Ian Hackney, defensive back Dacien Robinson and punter Jordan Neang.

Mount Zion offensive lineman Robert Wright and defensive lineman Tyler White both made first-team all-region, as did North Clayton defensive lineman Diamante Carrington.

Riverdale’s second-team selections were running back Marcus Polite, wide receiver Justin Davis, offensive lineman Fennix McKinney, defensive lineman George Hill, linebacker Joshua Cooper and defensive back Larrence George. Mount Zion put wide receiver Jamari Tucker and linebacker Jordan Davis on the second team, which also included North Clayton linebacker Jamari Hinton.

The honorable mention list featured Mount Zion’s Josh Hadnot, Steven Ramos, Ali’l Arnold and Jordan Moore, North Clayton’s Trent Cotson, Andrew Thompson and Kenyon Love and Riverdale’s Ali Hakeem, Liron Blackshear, JaCorey Walker, Chandler Fogler and Yusef Ryan.