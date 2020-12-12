SAVANNAH — Benedictine had allowed 58 points in its playoff wins over Troup County and Cairo in the first two rounds of the playoffs, but defensive-minded coach Danny Britt was encouraged by the fact his squad gave up just one touchdown in the second half of those matchups.
Britt was looking for a complete-game performance by his defense — and he got it Friday night as BC rolled to a 48-13 win over Riverdale in a Class AAAA quarterfinal at Memorial Stadium.
The Cadets improved to 9-2 on the season and will host Jefferson in a semifinal game next Friday at the same venue. The loss ended a breakout season for Riverdale, which won its first playoff game since 2001, reached its first quarterfinal since 1998 and won its first region championship since 1998.
“We made Benedictine a tough opponent tonight, we definitely shot ourselves in the foot early,” Riverdale coach Rodney Hackney said. “Our defense played lights out against a great offense in the first half. I thought we gave them three or four touchdowns with mistakes on offense tonight.
“But we overachieved this year, this group wasn’t even expected to play for a region championship. But we won it and got into a little roll to reach the quarterfinals. We had a good season.”
Benedictine can thank its defense for a huge role in the win.
“Our defense played tremendously well tonight – they kept us in the game early when our offense wasn’t clicking,” Britt said. “Then our offense came on, and we didn’t let them score until late. They had just one touchdown against our first teamers. I feel really great about where we are at as a team right now. We’re starting to play as good as we can.”
Benedictine’s explosive offense got off to a slow start with just six points until late in the first half, but the Cadet defense stepped up, shutting out the Raiders until the final play of the third quarter.
An interception by freshman linebacker Bryce Baker set up a short field for BC late in the second quarter, and four plays later, LeShon Brooks barreled into the end zone from five yards out for the first touchdown of the game as BC went up 13-0 with 1:56 left in the half.
Trent Broadnax had three drops early, but he began to make amends with a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown with 37 seconds left in the half as BC took a 20-0 lead at intermission.
“I had a couple drops and I felt like I let the team down, but after I got the punt return I felt like the momentum went our way, and I was able to lock in and help our team win,” Broadnax said. “Our offense started kind of slow, but our defense picked it up and played the whole game, and then our offense picked it up in the second half and played like we’re used to.”
Junior quarterback Holden Geriner was just 3 of 10 in the first half for 20 yards, but those numbers were deceiving as there were four drops by Cadet receivers. He came back strong in the second half – connecting on 9 of 11 passes for 158 yards. He finished 12 of 21 for 178 yards with a 37-yard scoring strike to Broadnax, who finished with three receptions for 87 yards, all after intermission.
Brooks, the senior running back, rushed for 146 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 17 carries – picking up tough yards between the tackles as he refused to go down on first contact.
“When our O-line gets moving like that, I get moving. They set the tone tonight,” Brooks said. “And we had great play calling by coach (AJ) Defilippis, he set us up to win.”
The defense stepped up big, as the Cadets had three sacks – with Holden Sapp, Bryce Pashke, Mac Kromenhoek and Cole Semien getting in on the action – to go along with three picks from Baker, Sapp and Justin Thomas, who returned his 45 yards for a touchdown to put BC up 48-7 with 9:24 left in the game.
“We just did what we’ve been practicing all week,” junior defensive back Ben Hollerbach said. “We brought the energy we needed on every play tonight.”
Senior Malik Harris rushed for 80 yards and a 16-yard touchdown in his final game for the Raiders, while quarterback Avaun Rucker closed things out with 94 yards rushing and a 13-yard score on 15 carries, while completing 13 of 27 passes for 181 yards with three interceptions.
Riverdale 0 0 7 6 - 13
Benedictine 3 17 14 14 - 48
First quarter
BC—Nick Dillon 37 FG
BC—Dillon 23 FG
Second quarter
BC—LeShon Brooks 5 yd run (Dillon kick)
BC—Trent Broadnax 60 punt return (Dillon kick)
Third quarter
BC—Thomas 3 yd run (Dillon kick)
BC—Brooks 1 yd run (Dillon kick)
R—Avaun Rucker 13 run (kick good)
Fourth quarter
BC—Broadnax 37 pass from Holden Geriner (Dillon kick)
R—Malike Harris 16 run (kick failed)
