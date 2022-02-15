Two Clayton County players earned spots on the recently released Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State Football Team.

Riverdale linebacker Ian Hackney made the Class AAAA All-State defense after helping the Raiders to their second straight Region 5-AAAA championship and a trip to the second round of the state playoffs. Hackney had 105 tackles (67 solos, 12 for losses) and 8 1/2 sacks as a senior.

In AAAAAA, Lovejoy linebacker Jordan Thompson was an all-state selection after helping the Wildcats to the second round of the state playoffs.