Riverdale junior Nyla Cole earned the 2023 Game Changers Leadership Award, presented to six Georgia high school athletes by the Game Changers Foundation.

The award, presented in partnership with Sports Turf Company, is given by the Game Changers Foundation, led by former Georgia Bulldogs and NFL linebacker Rennie Curran. Winners of the honor are recognized for their exceptional performance, leadership and dedication on and off the field.

Cole participates in basketball, volleyball, track and field and golf at Riverdale.

"We are proud to recognize these incredible student athletes for their outstanding performances and contributions to their teams," Curran said. “Their hard work, dedication and leadership overall has made a significant impact on their communities and serves as an inspiration to others.”