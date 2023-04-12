Riverdale junior Nyla Cole earned the 2023 Game Changers Leadership Award, presented to six Georgia high school athletes by the Game Changers Foundation.
The award, presented in partnership with Sports Turf Company, is given by the Game Changers Foundation, led by former Georgia Bulldogs and NFL linebacker Rennie Curran. Winners of the honor are recognized for their exceptional performance, leadership and dedication on and off the field.
Cole participates in basketball, volleyball, track and field and golf at Riverdale.
"We are proud to recognize these incredible student athletes for their outstanding performances and contributions to their teams," Curran said. “Their hard work, dedication and leadership overall has made a significant impact on their communities and serves as an inspiration to others.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.