After a first-round win in the state playoffs last week, the Riverdale football team is looking ahead to what it hopes is another deep postseason run.

The ninth-ranked Raiders, whose breakout 2020 season included the school’s first quarterfinal appearance since 1998, opened this year’s Class AAAA playoffs with a 49-28 win over Central-Carrollton last Friday. Central-Carrollton’s 28-point output was a rarity against a stingy defense.

Riverdale (9-0-1) allowed only 24 points in an unbeaten, six-game run to the Region 5-AAAA title, and no opponent scored more than 15 points on the Raiders in the regular season. Only two teams scored in double figures against Riverdale before Central-Carrollton and one was Pebblebrook, the Region 2-AAAAAAA champion and a team that is still alive in the AAAAAAA second round, in a 14-14 tie on Sept. 16.

In last Friday’s playoff opener, Samuel Edika had 3 1/2 sacks, Joshua Cooper had 15 tackles, Yusef Ryan had 13 tackles and Ali Abdul-Hakeem had 10 tackles (three for losses) to lead the defense.

Riverdale’s run-heavy offense is plenty talented, too.

The unit averages 224.5 rushing yards, much of it from junior Autavious Ison, who has rushed for 1,047 yards and 13 touchdowns. Seniors Jason Stokes (545 rushing yards, 13 TDs) and Marcus Polite (432 rushing yards, seven TDs) also are keys to the ground game, while quarterback Chandler Fogler has thrown for nine TDs, though he has attempted only 91 passes in 10 games. Justin Davis (11 catches, 254 yards, four TDs), Polite (10 catches, 118 yards, TD) and Stokes (10 catches, 105 yards, two TDs) are the only players with double figures in catches.

Ison had a huge game last week against Central Carrollton, needing only 14 carries to amass 188 yards and four TDs. The Raiders didn’t complete a pass, but still had no trouble racking up 49 points.

Up next for head coach Rodney Hackney’s team is a second-round matchup Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Southern Crescent Stadium against Dougherty, a vastly improved team from Albany that has bounced back from a tough 2020 season because of the pandemic. The Trojans went 0-5 in the shortened 2020 season, but they have gone 9-2 this season, including a 44-17 rout of 3-AAAA runner-up in the first round.