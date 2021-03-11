MACON — The loss of one player on a team playing for a state championship isn't necessarily supposed to have a devastating effect.
But when that player is the caliber of Sania Feagin, exceptions to that rule are understandable.
So it was for Forest Park when the 6-foot-4 senior, a McDonald's All-American and Naismith National Player of the Year finalist, was saddled much of the second half with foul trouble.
Though teammates like Jasmin Stevens and Ghylissa Knowles were able to help take up some of the slack, the loss of the team leader in just about every statistical category was just too much for the Panthers to overcome against Woodward Academy.
The War Eagles used an aggressive and balanced attack, led by 22 points from Sydney Bowles and several other weapons to hand Forest Park a 62-59 setback Thursday at the Macon Centreplex.
Stevens had a big game for the Panthers (24-6) with 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Knowles contributed 13 points and two steals off the bench.
And they nearly rallied from an eight-point deficit with just over a minute left, but they simply couldn't adjust to the absence of their leader quick enough to finish the late rally, denying them a chance to repeat as state champion.
“When you lose a player like that who's that important to your team and what you try to accomplish on offense, there's going to be a big hole there,” Forest Park coach Steven Cole said. “The girls expect (Feagin) to be there, and when she's not, we have to make an adjustment. And it took us too long to make that adjustment.”
Feagin, who finished with 10 points, eight rebounds, two assists, four blocked shots and two steals, was a big factor in Forest Park grabbing early momentum.
Both defenses were tough in the first half, with the two teams struggling to shoot a combined 28.8 percent from the floor and combining for 21 turnovers.
But Forest Park was able to build an early 14-10 lead behind a 12-6 run in the final 4:21 of the first quarter behind four points from Stevens and four more from Feagin.
The lead reached as much as 19-10 following Stevens' 3-pointer from the right wing with 6:14 left in the first half before the Panthers began to run into foul trouble, with Feagin picking up her second foul and Olympia Chaney her third.
Woodward (22-1) took advantage, with Kai Lanier and Bowles each knocking down a 3-pointer to key an 11-4 run over the final six minute of the half to pull the War Eagles to within 23-21 by intermission.
But the turning point in the game came early in the third quarter, when the foul trouble for the Panthers took a turn for the worse.
Feagin was whistled for two fouls in an 11-second span, and went to the bench with four fouls with Forest Park clinging to a 25-23 lead with 5:29 left in the third quarter.
After Jayda Brown briefly made the lead 27-23 with her foul-line jumper with 3:55 left the period, Bowles, Lanier and Sara Lewis, who finished with 13 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals, began to take over for Woodward.
The trio combined for 16 points in a 20-8 run over the final 3:41 of the quarter to vault the War Eagles into a 43-37 lead heading into the final frame.
“When you get a McDonald's All-American out of the game and sitting on the bench, you've got to take advantage of that,” Woodward coach Kim Lawrence said. “You're able to take the ball to the basket, which you weren't able to do before because she's an awesome shot blocker. So yeah, that was big.”
Indeed, Woodward was able to gain even more momentum when Feagin returned to start the fourth quarter, but couldn't make the same kind of impact she did earlier as the War Eagles built as much as a nine-point lead at 50-41 following two Lanier free throws with 5:45 left.
But even after Feagin left the game for good when she fouled out with 4:27 left, Forest Park had one last run in it despite trailing 60-52 after a Lanier stickback with 1:19 left. Lanier finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
A pair of Chaney free throws with 1:13 remaining, a steal and layup from Brown and a 3-pointer from Knowles pulled the Panthers to within 60-59 with 13 seconds left.
Bowles knocked down a pair of free throws with 10.9 seconds left, but Forest Park still had one last chance after turning the ball over and fouling Bowles again with 2.4 seconds on the clock.
Bowles missed two free throws this time, and Stevens grabbed the rebound, but couldn't get a desperation heave away before the buzzer sounded to give Woodward its first state title since 1999.
“I was just proud of how we put our heads down and played instead of (moping),” Coleman said. “You can't be negative (about an effort like that). It has to be positive.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.