This week’s Southeastern Conference Championship Game is a homecoming for former Forest Park football star Justin Eboigbe.
Eboigbe is a force on the line for No. 1-ranked Alabama’s defense, which faces Florida for SEC supremacy Saturday at 8 p.m. inside Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast by CBS.
The sophomore has 16 tackles, three quarterback hurries and an interception this season for the Crimson Tide. He made an impact last year as a true freshman with 10 tackles (three for losses) and 1 1/2 sacks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.