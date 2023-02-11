Seven Clayton County high school football players, including a trio from Mundy’s Mill, made the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association All-State teams for the 2022 season.

The Class AAAAAA team featured Mundy’s Mill’s Laparka Langston at offensive line, Christopher Joseph at linebacker and Antonio Hardrick at defensive back. Joseph, a senior, had 107 tackles (81 solos), four sacks, one interception and three fumble recoveries last season, and Hardrick, a junior, had 25 tackles (22 solos) and six interceptions. Langston is a 6-foot-8, 305-pound Northwest Mississippi Community College signee.

Lovejoy had two all-state picks in AAAAAA — running back Trevon Kinchen and defensive lineman Aiden Benton — and Morrow had one all-state honoree, running back Andrew Craig. Kinchen rushed for 1,623 yards (9.4 per carry) and 11 touchdowns, and added seven catches for 78 yards last season, and Benton, a West Georgia signee, had 90 tackles (32 for losses), 12 sacks and 28 quarterback hurries. Craig was the region player of the year last season.

In AAAA, Riverdale running back Autavius Ison was named all-state. Ison, a Charleston Southern signee, accounted for 1,552 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior, earning region offensive player of the year honors for the second straight season.