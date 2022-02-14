COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks lost to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants for the second consecutive game in a high-scoring, tight affair, 137-128 on Monday.

Two-way guard Sharife Cooper, who was transferred to the Skyhawks (7-8) on Monday morning, scored a career-high 33 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists in a career-high 42 minutes.

Center Justin Tillman set new career highs in points (31) and rebounds (24). His 24 rebounds are also a new College Park Skyhawks record, and his 14 offensive rebounds tied the single-game G League record, last done on Jan. 16, 2010. It is Tillman’s first career game with at least 30 points and 20 rebounds and the first such game in the G League this season. It was also his team-leading 13th double-double of the season and seventh consecutive.

The Mad Ants had an efficient night, sporting team shooting percentages of .500 FG%/.419 3FG%/.917 FT%. They were led by Andrew Rowsey, who replaced Walt Lemon, Jr. after injury for the second matchup of the series. Rowsey scored 41 points in 42 minutes, falling two points short of tying his career high. The Mad Ants had three other players finish with at least 20+ points: Gabe York (27), Jordan Bell (24), and Nate Hinton (26).

College Park had a regular season-high 28 second chance points, helped by Tillman’s historic night on the offensive boards. Marcus Georges-Hunt scored a season-high 22 points in 30 minutes.

“Fort Wayne made a lot of tough shots, and we didn’t get enough stops,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “We needed more on the defensive end as individuals and as a team tonight.”

The Skyhawks travel to Maine for their first regular season matchup with the Celtics on Thursday at 7 p.m.