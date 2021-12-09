COLLEGE PARK – The College Park Skyhawks recorded their first victory of the season in their Thursday visit to Long Island, beating the Nets 117-98.

Two-way guard Sharife Cooper continued his positive momentum, putting in a season-high 33 points after a 26-point performance in his previous game on Dec. 3 against the Knicks.

After going down early in the first quarter, the Skyhawks gained the lead, 21-20, and then never gave up the lead afterwards, with the biggest lead being 21.

Hawks assignment players Jalen Johnson (23 pts, 12 rebs, 8 asts) and Onyeka Okongwu (10 pts, 15 rebs) also stuffed the stat sheet for the Skyhawks. Okongwu, 20, played his first game with the Skyhawks following offseason shoulder surgery. Johnson’s big performance was his fourth game with at least 20 points and 10 rebounds this season, and he also doubled his previous season-high for assists.

The Nets were led by Day’Ron Sharpe, who put up 27 points and 10 rebounds. Coming into the game, the Nets were third in the league in rebounding, but were outrebounded 53-49 by the Skyhawks.

The Nets closed the third quarter on an 11-3 run to cut the lead to six, 84-78. However, the Skyhawks were able to keep the Nets at bay with the help of an aggressive Cooper (17 fourth quarter points) and good shooting from forward DaQuan Jeffries (4-5 3FG in the period).

“The way Sharife pushed the pace and never took his foot off the gas opened so much up for us tonight,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “His ability to create for himself and others is a huge key to our success, and it was great to see him orchestrate things out there tonight.”

The Skyhawks and Nets will close their series out on Saturday night at 7 p.m. at NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum.