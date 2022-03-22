The NBA G League announced Tuesday that College Park Skyhawks point guard Cat Barber was named NBA G League Player of the Week for games played between March 14-20.

Barber averaged 25.0 points per game (.475 FG%/.464 3FG%) in four games this week – all Skyhawks victories. He also chipped in with 6.8 assists and 5.8 rebounds per contest during the week.

On Friday, Barber scored a career-high 43 points on 18-33 shooting (.545 FG%), and 5-11 from three (.455 3FG%). His career night helped the Skyhawks break their franchise record for points scored with 142 on the night.

In Sunday’s game at Cleveland, Barber scored 30 points, including a career-high seven made threes. The Skyhawks defeated the Charge, 118-108, to win their fourth game of the week and extend their win streak to five games total, the longest in the league currently.

A product of North Carolina State in his fifth year in the league, Barber owns averages of 22.7 points and 8.0 assists per game during the regular season. He is currently producing at career-high levels in points, 3FGM (2.1), 3FGA (4.7), 3FG% (.449), ORTG (110.8), and net rating (2.3).

This is Barber’s second award of his career (Feb. 3, 2020) and the third weekly award for the Skyhawks (Barber twice and Justin Tillman on Feb. 1, 2022).