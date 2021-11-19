COLLEGE PARK, Ga. – The College Park Skyhawks were defeated by the Delaware Blue Coats in the first of two consecutive matchups, 109-101, on Friday.

At one point, the Skyhawks were down by as many as 27 before cutting the lead to three in the third quarter. The Blue Coats had five in double figures, including former Skyhawk Charlie Brown, Jr., who poured in 18 points to go with 13 rebounds.

The Skyhawks started sluggishly, falling behind by double digits early in the first half. However, the explosive play from guards Sharife Cooper and Skylar Mays kept the Skyhawks in the game. Cooper finished with 17 points and 13 assists, a season-high. Mays erupted for 24 points with four made 3-pointers. Jalen Johnson added a double-double, his second of the season, with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Forward Malik Ellison added energy off the bench, providing stellar defense to go with his 12 points and eight rebounds. Both those figures are the highest of the season for the rookie thus far.

“I thought Malik’s energy was fantastic tonight, and I trusted him to start the second half and that helped us go on a run,” said Skyhawks Head Coach Steve Gansey. “We ultimately fell short but I loved how we fought back after falling down early.”

The Skyhawks will face off against the Blue Coats again on Sunday when they host the team at the Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.