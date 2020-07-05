The South Carolina Gamecocks landed a commitment recently from Riverdale prospect Derwin Burgess Jr.
The 5-foot-11, 185-pounder is being recruited as an athlete who could play wide receiver, running back or defensive back. His offer list features more than 20 schools, including in-state Georgia Tech. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, which has him as the No. 93 player in Georgia.
"South Carolina just won out,” Burgess told Rivals.com. “How they recruited me, how they made me feel special, how they talked to me, and even when I was on my visit earlier this year, they made me feel like I was already part of the team. They just gave me that feeling. When I went up there, I got that feeling. It was different. I got to see everything, I spent time with the coaches, and that visit is really when I started to feel like South Carolina could be that school for me.”
