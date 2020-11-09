The Clayton State men’s soccer team has released its 2021 spring schedule with the announcement of a 10-game, conference-only slate beginning Feb. 1.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peach Belt announced Aug. 21 that soccer would be postponed to the spring.
The 10 games will be split with five home and five away contests with the regular season concluding March 29. One week will see two contests played, but the remainder of the schedule sets up for one game per week and features a conference tournament that begins April 9, featuring the conference’s top-four teams.
Clayton State opens its season at home against North Georgia on Feb. 1 and will host USC Aiken on Feb. 15, Flagler on March 1, Georgia Southwestern on March 15 and Young Harris on March 28.
The Lakers make trips to Georgia Southwestern (Feb. 8), Young Harris (Feb. 21), North Georgia (March 8), Lander (March 11) and Francis Marion (March 22).
Clayton State went 14-6 during its last season — fall, 2019 — and lost to Lander in the Peach Belt tournament semifinals.
