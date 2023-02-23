JONESBORO — No. 4-ranked Jonesboro opened the Class AAAAAA boys basketball state playoffs with a 48-34 win over South Cobb on Wednesday.
The Cardinals, who will be home again later this week for a second-round matchup with Brunswick, were led by Devon Rainey’s 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists. JaQuez Akins added 13 points, seven rebounds and two assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Marist 72, Lovejoy 40
HAMPTON — No. 9-ranked Marist eliminated Lovejoy from the AAAAAA playoffs with a 72-40 victory Wednesday.
