SANDY SPRINGS — Lovejoy went on the road and routed Riverwood 63-20 Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA girls basketball playoffs.

The third-ranked Wildcats advance to play at Region 1-AAAAAA champion Veterans later this week in the second round.

Marist girls 51, Forest Park 33

ATLANTA — Unranked Marist knocked off Forest Park, ranked seventh in AAAAAA, 51-33 Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs.

Marist is the Region 4-AAAAAA champion.