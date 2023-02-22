SANDY SPRINGS — Lovejoy went on the road and routed Riverwood 63-20 Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAAAA girls basketball playoffs.
The third-ranked Wildcats advance to play at Region 1-AAAAAA champion Veterans later this week in the second round.
Marist girls 51, Forest Park 33
ATLANTA — Unranked Marist knocked off Forest Park, ranked seventh in AAAAAA, 51-33 Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs.
Marist is the Region 4-AAAAAA champion.
