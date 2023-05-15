ROME — Mundy’s Mill senior Shawn Jarrett closed his high school career as a state champion.

Jarrett won the Class AAAAAA state title in the 300-meter hurdles Saturday at Barron Stadium with a personal-best time of 37.61 seconds, also a top-50 time in the U.S.

The state title capped a state meet that saw the Lovejoy boys finish 11th in the team standings, while Mundy’s Mill and Morrow tied for 16th. The top local girls team in the classification was Jonesboro, which finished 13th.

Lovejoy’s boys got off to a nice start in the field events thanks to Bryan Puckett, who was third in the shot put at 51 feet, 3 1/2 inches, and Jaylen Woolfork, who was fourth in the long jump at 22-2 1/2.

The Wildcats continued their success on the track with top individual boys showings from Kalib Branch (third, 110-meter hurdles, 14.15 seconds) and Amaru Bonelli (seventh, 110 hurdles, 14.96 and seventh, 300 hurdles, 44.62). Their boys 800 relay was third in 1:26.65.

In addition to Jarrett’s win, the Mundy’s Mill boys’ other top performers were Josh Ofor (seventh, triple jump, 45-7 1/4) and Jaylen Scott (third, 100, 10.58).

The Morrow boys were paced by Quintavius James (fifth, 100, 10.88) and Khalif-Sekou Walston (sixth, 400, 48.87), as well as two top relays (fourth, 800 relay, 1:27.67 and third, 400 relay, 42.01). Forest Park’s Elijah Johnson finished eighth in the boys shot put at 48-10 1/2.

Jonesboro’s girls were led by Queens Adams, high jump runner-up at 5-4, and Angella Johnson, fourth in the high jump at 5-2. Teammate Kori Moore was seventh in the 100 hurdles in 15.27.

Lovejoy’s girls took eighth in the both the 800 relay (1:42.10) and the 1,600 relay (4:04.01).