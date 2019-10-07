JONESBORO - The region tournaments have come to an end and local teams are gearing up for the first leg of the state tournament but all eyes should be on three local teams.
Mount Zion High, Forest Park and Lovejoy are all in action Tuesday evening looking for a chance to reach the Sweet 16 round of the state tournament.
Lovejoy finished the regular season as the No. 4 seed out of Region 4-AAAAAA this year and will travel to face Effingham County. Effingham's Lady Rebels are expected to be a good team for Lovejoy as they Lady Rebels finished the season with a 12-0 region record.
According to MaxPreps this will be the first time that Lovejoy faces Effingham County since the site began keeping tabs on game history since 2010. The Lady Rebels have only allowed 17 runs this season against region teams and, were the only team in Region 2-AAAAAA to finish with a winning record.
Forest Park finished up as the No. 3 team from Region 4 this year and will also be on the road. The Lady Panthers travel down to Richmond Hill who finished the regular season with an 8-14, 7-5 record.
According to MaxPreps, this will also be the first time the Lady Panthers will face Richmond Hill since their record keeping began in 2010.
It's worth noting the Lady Wildcats surrendered 139 total runs over their 22 game season which is 6.2 runs per game.
Mount Zion reaches the postseason as the No. 1 seed from Region 4 this year meaning they'll host their opponent this year. Glynn Academy will visit the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Terrors of Glynn Academy are the No. 4 team out of their region and have never faced the Lady Bulldogs according to Mount Zion.
Glynn Academy coughed up 157 total runs this season but ended the season on a two game win streak.