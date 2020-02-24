Senior guard Taneria Wilson earned her third Peach Belt Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week honor, and program record second consecutive, Monday.
It marks the first time in women's basketball program history that an individual has won the award in back-to-back weeks and is just the third time that the team has had three or more selections in a single year. The latter trails Drameka Griggs' four honors during the 2012-13 season and a combined three by Shelcey Harp (Jan. 3, Feb. 27) and Jasmine Patterson (Jan. 9) during the 2005-06 campaign.
Wilson delivered a week for the ages as she averaged 25.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 2.5 assists while driving Clayton State to their eighth straight victory.
Her first game of the week at rival Columbus State (2/19) would be one that would reset the record books as she broke the program record with 36 points to go with 10 rebounds, three steals and three assists. That performance took out the 15-year old record of Patterson, set on March 6, 2005 against Columbus State in the Lakers first Peach Belt Conference Tournament Championship victory.
Not as high scoring in her finale for the week, Wilson was still impressive at USC Aiken (2/22). In that one she registered another double-double with 14 points, a career-high 11 boards, four steals and two assists. Four of those caroms came off the offensive glass.
On the season she is averaging 16.4 points, 3.5 steals, 3.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds. She leads the PBC in steals per game and fourth in average for points and eighth in assists.
