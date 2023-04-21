Positive Athlete Georgia released its 2022-23 South Atlanta Regional winners Friday, and nine Clayton County athletes earned awards for their sport.
The organization recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.
The local award-winners are as follows:
Boys track and field: Khalif-Sekou Walston, Morrow
Boys multi-sport: Kamryn Stephens, Forest Park
Flag football: Jazmine Botello, Lovejoy
Girls track and field: Lau’ryn-Ashley Stephens, Riverdale
Cheer/gymnastics: Jayda Domineck, Charles Drew
Girls cross country: Melanie Ramirez Palacio, Mount Zion
Girls tennis: Cindy Hernandez, North Clayton
Adapted sports: Tyler Brown, Elite Scholars
Girls alternative sport: Destiny Cockrell, Jonesboro
