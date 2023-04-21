Clayton County Board of Education approves contract for new Forest Park Middle School

Positive Athlete Georgia released its 2022-23 South Atlanta Regional winners Friday, and nine Clayton County athletes earned awards for their sport.

The organization recognizes young athletes who have overcome difficult circumstances, given back to their schools and communities in a significant way, or just have an infectious positive attitude that makes everyone around them a better person.

The local award-winners are as follows:

Boys track and field: Khalif-Sekou Walston, Morrow

Boys multi-sport: Kamryn Stephens, Forest Park

Flag football: Jazmine Botello, Lovejoy

Girls track and field: Lau’ryn-Ashley Stephens, Riverdale

Cheer/gymnastics: Jayda Domineck, Charles Drew

Girls cross country: Melanie Ramirez Palacio, Mount Zion

Girls tennis: Cindy Hernandez, North Clayton

Adapted sports: Tyler Brown, Elite Scholars

Girls alternative sport: Destiny Cockrell, Jonesboro

