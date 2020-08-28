Clayton State University landed 30 student-athletes on the Division 2 Athletics Directors Association Academic Achievement Awards list announced on Thursday.
The awards program, in its 13th year, recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the NCAA Division II level.
The 30 student-athletes are the most Clayton State has had honored since first appearing on the list after the 2014-15 season.
All 11 of the Lakers’ NCAA Division II sponsored sports were represented at least once while men’s soccer led the way with 10 honorees. Women’s soccer placed eight on the list for second most.
Clayton State was one of nine Peach Belt Conference schools to be recognized as the conference totaled 443 honorees. Lander University and UNC-Pembroke led the way with 66 student-athletes apiece.
To make the list, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale, have attended a minimum of two years (four semesters) of college level work and have been an active member of an intercollegiate team during his/her last academic year.
