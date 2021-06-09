Three Clayton County high school baseball players earned honorable mention all-state recognition from the Georgia Dugout Preview.
In Class AAAAAA, Drew junior D.J. Hill was selected after hitting .500 with 15 stolen bases last season. He is a shortstop and right-handed pitcher who made eight appearances on the mound.
The AAAAA honorable mention list included Forest Park sophomore Michael Storey, an outfielder and right-handed pitcher, and Jonesboro junior Tahj Walden, a center fielder and right-handed pitcher. Storey hit .333 and went 2-2 with a 2.16 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings. Walden hit .633 with four triples, three doubles, 17 RBIs and 14 stolen bases.
