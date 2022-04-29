Three Clayton County athletes won individual titles in the Region 5-AAAA Track and Field Championships at Hampton.
Riverdale’s Cameron McGee won the boys 3,200 in 11 minutes, 59.96 seconds, while two local girls won field event region titles — Mount Zion’s Areale Mitchell in the girls triple jump (36 feet, 11 1/2 inches) and North Clayton’s Aliyah Adetiloye in the girls discus (87-6).
