Three Clayton County athletes earned National Wrestling Coaches Association/United States Marine Corps High School awards for excellence on and off the mat.
All three wrestlers — Mount Zion’s Jabari Shy and Ricardo Rubio, and Mundy’s Mill’s Khalil Dorsey — earned the Scholar All-American Award, given to varsity letter-winners with GPAs of 3.5 or higher.
