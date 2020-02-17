JONESBORO - If you thought Clayton County was out of the postseason, think again.
Three girl’s basketball programs are still in the title hunt following losses by Mount Zion and Jonesboro. But that's not a time to be sad.
Led by Lovejoy High School, Clayton County still has chances left in their state title hopes. Expect intensity to continually ratchet up one more notch in Sweet 16 this week.
Only one girls team has rights to host and the entire county should try to see them in action this week.
Lovejoy hosts Harrison this week
The Lovejoy Lady Wildcats are the only team in Henry County to host a game in this round. Following a win over Richmond Hill, the Lady Wildcats march into the Sweet 16 round against Harrison.
Harrison visits from Kennesaw, Ga. Thursday but will have to face one of the most explosive teams in Class AAAAAA. Harrison's Hoya's have only managed to score 53.6 points per game.
On the other hand, Lovejoy averages 62.9 points per game and hold a 33-1 record over the past four years since the start of the 2016-17 season at home.
Expect Genesis Bryant and Anaya Boyd to be a factor Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
Forest Park travels to Sprayberry
It's safe to say that Bradwell Institute wasn't much of a match for the Forest Park Lady Panthers. Add in the fact that Forest Park improved to 10-0 at home, it was just a given that Forest Park was going to remain flawless.
This week, they're on the road and this could be a test they've been searching for. The Lady Yellow Jackets average 55 points per game but defensively, expect Sania Feagin to clear the glass and score a lot of the points for the team.
Forest Park travels to Marietta for the 6 p.m. game on Thursday.
Elite Scholars survived Trion, faces Wheeler County Wednesday
They were underdogs entering the postseason last week but how they rose to the occasion was interesting to see. This week, the Lady Knights are still in the playoffs and they're going to be tasked with facing Wheeler County.
It's a 145-mile drive down south for the Lady Knights.
Thing is, Wheeler has only lost one game this season and had an extra week to rest. The Lady Bulldogs from Alamo, Ga. will play host with their 65.6 point per game scoring average team.
