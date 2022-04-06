The road to the Collegiate Esports Commissioner’s Cup has begun and will culminate with a live event May 7-8, 2022 at Gateway Center Arena in Atlanta.

Tickets are on sale now to the event, sponsored by select partners that include Barbasol, Neustreet, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, CTRL, Reveal Suits, Futures First Gaming and HomeTown Ticketing.

All CECC ticket holders will automatically be entered to win one of the spectacular experiences, including access to the Big Football Game in Glendale, Arizona, February 2023, Atlanta Hawks Opening Night 2022 or an All-Expenses Paid Trip to Hawaii. Ticket holders must be present at the event to win a prize.

Produced by CSMG, ESPORTSU and Skillshot Media, tickets to CECC are available now at www.cecc.gg for $15 weekend packages or individual day passes for $10 each. Prices increase after May 1. For more information, visit https://www.esportsu.gg, and follow on Instagram and Twitter @CeccEvents.

The esports tournament will feature 64 schools and 480 esports athletes from across the country competing in Overwatch (the Overwatch Collegiate Esports Commissioners Cup), Rocket League, Super Smash Brothers Ultimate, Valorant and NBA 2K. As various season playoffs and qualifier events continue across the nation, multiple participating conferences already include ECAC, NECC, NJCAAE, ECC and Peach Belt, among others. In all, up to twenty conferences will receive bids for their winning teams to be announced in the coming weeks during the CECC “Selection Show."

“This event will feature the most diverse and inclusive list of endemic organizations, conference partners, schools and sponsors participating in the premiere event in the history of collegiate esports,” said Angela Bernhard Thomas, EVP of ESPORTSU at CSMG. “To have this many stakeholders who share a common vision for creating a framework for the growth and sustainability of collegiate esports programs and the industry as a whole points to the importance of this event.”

CECC serves as more of a homecoming celebration of gaming rather than a stand-alone esports tournament, and will give attendees a unique festival experience featuring food trucks, live music, a career fair, professional networking, a cosplay costume contest and interactive onsite activations. CECC provides collegiate esports athletes, fans and academic institutions an annual platform for competition, career opportunity, and community.

“What March was for college basketball, May is for college esports,”, said Todd Harris, CEO of Skillshot Media. “Collegiate Esports is on the rise in the eyes of the general public, game publishers, distribution networks, sponsors and pro-team owners, as well as the universities themselves. With this year’s CECC, the nation’s top collegiate esports programs come together to compete across the most popular games.”