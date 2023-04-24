The Charles Drew boys and girls teams each finished fourth in the Region 3-AAAAA Track and Field Championships last week.
Kajuan Davis won the boys 110-meter hurdles title in 15.81 seconds, and teammate Tetric Mizell won the boys shot put with a toss of 45 feet, 10 inches. Drew’s boys 1,600 relay won the region championship in 3:33.05.
Drew’s girls took first in the 1,600 relay at 4:09.83.
Charles Drew boys and girls both fourth
Carter wins region
Mount Zion’s Jordan Carter won the Region 5-AAAA championship in the girls triple jump last week.
Carter’s first-place jump was 34 feet, 9 inches.
