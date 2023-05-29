Two Clayton County youth players are on the rosters of the Future Stars Football Games, which pit Georgia against Florida in matchups of the states’ top middle school players.
The seventh grade game includes running back Zion Ellison (Jonesboro resident), while the eighth grade game includes offensive lineman Kaleb Noel (Riverdale).
The games are June 16-17 at Savannah State University.
