The Clayton State women's basketball team had two players earn Peach Belt All-Conference recognition for the 2020-21 season.
Junior forward Audrey McElhaney was named first-team All-PBC while senior forward Timi'a Swanson earned second-team honors.
McElhaney started all 15 games for the Lakers this season and led the team with 14.7 points per game and 7.6 rebounds per game. She also averaged a team-high 28.5 minutes per game.
For the season, the Tifton native scored in double figures 13 times and had three games with 20 or more points, including a career-high 25 point effort against Flagler. Against Augusta, the junior set a career-high with 16 rebounds as she added 14 points in the win.
McElhaney finished third in the conference in field-goal percentage after shooting 50.6% from the field.
Despite starting just three games, Swanson finished second on team in points and rebounds after averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
The Americus native averaged 23.1 minutes per game and scored in double figures 10 times. She scored 24 points twice during the season, setting a career high. The first instance came in a win at Columbus State before she repeated the effort at North Georgia on Wednesday night. The senior notched one double-double, pulling down 11 boards against Columbus State.
