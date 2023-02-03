Three suspects were arrested in Clayton County in late January as part of operation Happy New Year, an effort by the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and Special Enforcement Team to execute multiple warrants.

Miguel Castillo, 45, and Joshua Casey, 37, were both arrested in Clayton County, each on one count of sexual exploitation of children, along with Louis Belgio, 56, who faces three counts of sexual exploitation of children.

In all, the GBI executed 17 search warrants over a four-day period from Jan. 23-26 and arrested 11 suspects across Clayton, Fulton, Gwinnett, Newton, Spalding and DeKalb counties. The suspects ranged in age from 18 to 62. The operation was the result of months of planning, according to the GBI.

Other suspects arrested were:

• Omalin Jahir Perez-Carrasco, 24, arrested in Newton County on charges of sexual exploitation of children (3 counts).

• Sudesh Rajkoomar, 26, arrested in Newton County on charges of sexual exploitation of children (3counts).

♦ Jeoffrey Jenkins, 18, arrested in DeKalb County on charges of sexual exploitation of children (2 counts).

♦ Brent Felix, 50, arrested in DeKalb County on charges of sexual exploitation of children (4 counts).

♦ Timothy Smallwood, 41, arrested in Spalding County on charges of obscene internet contact with a child (12 counts).

♦ La’Quantay Stevens, 23, arrested in DeKalb County on charges of sexual Exploitation of children (5 counts).

♦ James Burns Jr., 62, arrested in Gwinnett County on charges of sexual Exploitation of children (8 counts).

♦ Jesus Mireles-Aguilar, 25, arrested in Fulton County on charges of sexual Exploitation of children (7 counts).

The cases involved CyberTips received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, individuals using computer peer-to-peer file sharing networks for the collection and dissemination of child sexual abuse material, and individuals engaged in sexually explicit or obscene internet contact with a child. As a result of the search warrants, more than 230 digital devices were previewed on scene by GBI digital forensic investigators assigned to the CEACC unit. Many of these devices were seized and will be subjected to full digital forensic processing, which will likely result in more arrests.

The suspects were taken to the county jail where the arrests took place. The GBI was assisted in Operation Happy New Year by the Gwinnett County Police Department, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Police Department, the Atlanta Police Department, Clayton County Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

Operation Happy New Year is part of the ongoing effort by the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, housed within the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit, to identify those involved in the child pornography trade. The ICAC Program, created by the U. S. Department of Justice, was developed in response to the increasing number of children and teenagers using the internet, the proliferation of child pornography, and the heightened online activity by predators searching for unsupervised contact with underage victims.

Anyone with information about these cases or other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation Unit at 404-270-8870 or report via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.