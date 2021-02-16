TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1801, the U.S. House of Representatives resolved an electoral tie by electing Thomas Jefferson president and his opponent, Aaron Burr, vice president.

In 1933, the Blaine Act initiated the repeal of Prohibition in the United States.

In 1974, a disgruntled U.S. Army private stole an Army helicopter at Fort Meade in Maryland and landed it on the White House lawn.

Recommended for you +48 Highest-grossing actors over the age of 50 Stacker used data from ranking site the-numbers.com to bring you the highest-grossing actors in the entertainment industry over the age of 50. Click for more.

In 1996, world chess champion Garry Kasparov defeated the IBM supercomputer Deep Blue in the last game of a six-game match, winning the series by a final score of 4-2.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Hans Morgenthau (1904-1980), political scientist; Red Barber (1908-1992), sportscaster; Hal Holbrook (1925-2021), actor; Jim Brown (1936- ), football player; Rene Russo (1954- ), actress; Larry the Cable Guy (1963- ), comedian; Michael Jordan (1963- ), basketball player; Michael Bay (1965- ), filmmaker; Billie Joe Armstrong (1972- ), musician; Joseph Gordon-Levitt (1981- ), actor; Paris Hilton (1981- ), socialite; Ed Sheeran (1991- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY’S FACT: The House of Representatives conducted 36 votes (one tie, 35 indecisive) before Thomas Jefferson was chosen as president over Aaron Burr.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1943, Joe DiMaggio of the New York Yankees enlisted in the U.S. Army Air Force. He was released on medical discharge in September 1945 due to chronic stomach ulcers.

TODAY’S QUOTE: “My attitude is that if you push me towards something that you think is a weakness, then I will turn that perceived weakness into a strength.” -- Michael Jordan

TODAY’S NUMBER: 29 million -- certified U.S. album sales for “Eagles: Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” (released on this date in 1976), the first album certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

TODAY’S MOON: Between new moon (Feb. 11) and first quarter (Feb. 19).