TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1876, Alexander Graham Bell spoke the first intelligible words transmitted over a telephone: “Mr. Watson -- come here -- I want to see you.”

In 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty to assassinating Martin Luther King Jr.

In 1971, the U.S. Senate passed the 26th Amendment, which would lower the minimum voting age to 18.

In 2019, Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crashed, leading Boeing to ground all 737 MAX aircraft worldwide days later.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Pablo de Sarasate (1844-1908), violinist/composer; Clare Boothe Luce (1903-1987), playwright/politician; Chuck Norris (1940- ), actor; Jim Valvano (1946-1993), basketball coach; Sharon Stone (1958- ), actress; Jasmine Guy (1963- ), actress; Rick Rubin (1963- ), record producer; Jon Hamm (1971- ), actor; Matt Kenseth (1972- ), race car driver; Timbaland (1972- ), rapper/producer; Robin Thicke (1977- ), singer-songwriter; Carrie Underwood (1983- ), singer-songwriter/actress; Olivia Wilde (1984- ), actress.

TODAY’S FACT: From 1875 through 1893, the Bell Telephone Company faced 587 unsuccessful court challenges to its patents, including five decided by the Supreme Court.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1995, retired basketball superstar Michael Jordan announced his retirement from baseball after a single season in the minor leagues. Jordan played his first comeback game with the NBA’s Chicago Bulls eight days later.

TODAY’S QUOTE: “Life is way better than TV. I recommend it to anyone who has forgotten they have one.” -- Jasmine Guy