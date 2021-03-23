TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1882, Robert Koch announced the discovery of the tuberculosis bacterium.
In 1958, Elvis Presley reported to the Memphis Draft Board and began service in the U.S. Army.
In 1989, the Exxon Valdez ran aground in Prince William Sound, spilling millions of gallons of oil off the coast of Alaska.
In 1999, the NATO alliance began air strikes against Yugoslavia.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Andrew W. Mellon (1855-1937), financier; Harry Houdini (1874-1926), magician; Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle (1887-1933), comedian/director; Thomas Dewey (1902-1971), politician; Joseph Barbera (1911-2006), animator; Steve McQueen (1930-1980), actor; R. Lee Ermey (1944-2018), actor; Tommy Hilfiger (1951- ), fashion designer; Star Jones (1962- ), TV personality; Tig Notaro (1971- ), comedian; Jim Parsons (1973- ), actor; Alyson Hannigan (1974- ), actress; Peyton Manning (1976- ), football player; Jessica Chastain (1977- ), actress; Lake Bell (1979- ), actress.
TODAY’S FACT: The Exxon Valdez was repaired and returned to service following its 1989 oil spill. It continued in operation under different names and ownership before being beached for scrap in India in August 2012.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1936, the Detroit Red Wings won the longest game in NHL history, scoring in the sixth overtime period of a playoff game to beat the Montreal Maroons 1-0.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “Instead of being someone who expects people to have all the strengths I think I need them to have, I resolved to try to become someone who focuses on the strengths they do have.” -- Tig Notaro
