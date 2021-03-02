TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1845, Florida was admitted as the 27th U.S. state.

In 1931, President Herbert Hoover signed a congressional resolution adopting “The Star-Spangled Banner” as the U.S. national anthem.

In 1991, an amateur videographer captured the beating and arrest of construction worker Rodney King by Los Angeles police officers after a high-speed car chase.

In 2005, American millionaire Steve Fossett made the first solo, nonstop, unrefueled flight around the world in a fixed-wing aircraft.

Recommended for you +93 100 best John Wayne movies Stacker looks at John Wayne's storied career at the peak of Hollywood's Western craze with his 100 best movies of all time. Click for more.

TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Alexander Graham Bell (1847-1922), inventor; Jean Harlow (1911-1937), actress; James Doohan (1920-2005), actor; James Merrill (1926-1995), poet; Perry Ellis (1940-1986), fashion designer; George Miller (1945- ), filmmaker; Ira Glass (1959- ), radio personality; Jackie Joyner-Kersee (1962- ), athlete; Herschel Walker (1962- ), football player; Julie Bowen (1970- ), actress; Jessica Biel (1982- ), actress; Jayson Tatum (1998- ), basketball player.

TODAY’S FACT: “The Star-Spangled Banner” is set to the tune of “To Anacreon in Heaven,” a piece originally composed around 1775 as the official song of the Anacreontic Society, an English musicians’ club.

TODAY’S SPORTS: In 1920, the Montreal Canadiens set the NHL record for goals in a single game with a 16-3 win over the Quebec Bulldogs.

TODAY’S QUOTE: “When I feel good about myself, things start happening for myself. When you look up, you go up.” -- Herschel Walker