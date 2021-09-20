ATLANTA — A Clayton County grand jury has indicted two suspects on charges of human trafficking, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and cruelty to children as the result of an investigation by the Attorney General Office's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.
“We will not hesitate to defend the children of our state and thank the Clayton County grand jury for their careful consideration of the evidence in this case,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looks forward to presenting our case in court. We hope to send a strong message that those who exploit and abuse our children will be aggressively prosecuted.”
Theodore Thomas Browne faces five counts of human trafficking for allegedly recruiting and enticing and transporting a person under 18 for sexual servitude; one count of aggravated child molestation; and one count of cruelty to children. If convicted of all counts, Browne faces a maximum sentence of life plus 120 years imprisonment.
Christopher Darren Weldon is charged with one count of human trafficking for allegedly harboring and providing a person under 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude; one count of aggravated child molestation; and one count of statutory rape. If convicted of all counts, Weldon faces a maximum sentence of life plus 80 years imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.