ATLANTA — A Clayton County grand jury has indicted two suspects on charges of human trafficking, aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and cruelty to children as the result of an investigation by the Attorney General Office's Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit.

“We will not hesitate to defend the children of our state and thank the Clayton County grand jury for their careful consideration of the evidence in this case,” said Attorney General Chris Carr. “Our Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit looks forward to presenting our case in court. We hope to send a strong message that those who exploit and abuse our children will be aggressively prosecuted.”

Theodore Thomas Browne faces five counts of human trafficking for allegedly recruiting and enticing and transporting a person under 18 for sexual servitude; one count of aggravated child molestation; and one count of cruelty to children. If convicted of all counts, Browne faces a maximum sentence of life plus 120 years imprisonment.

Christopher Darren Weldon is charged with one count of human trafficking for allegedly harboring and providing a person under 18 for the purpose of sexual servitude; one count of aggravated child molestation; and one count of statutory rape. If convicted of all counts, Weldon faces a maximum sentence of life plus 80 years imprisonment.