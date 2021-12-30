JONESBORO — Two of the three men killed at Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw in July were abducted from Jonesboro before being taken to the golf course where they were shot.

Cobb County police have charged a man who, they say, aided in the July 3 kidnapping of Paul Pierson and Henry Valdez. Justin Caleb Pruitt, of South Carolina, has been charged with two counts of kidnapping, according to a warrant for his arrest.

Police said Pierson, 76, of Kansas, and Valdez, 46, of California, were abducted at 7501 Jonesboro Road and bound in the bed of a pickup truck before being taken to the golf course where they were shot. Police found the pair in the truck bed. They also found the body of Eugene Siller, 46, the club’s head of golf. Police believe Siller was killed because he stumbled upon an active crime.

Several days after the July 3 shootings, members of the Cobb County Sheriff's Office, the U.S. Marshals and the Chamblee Police Department arrested suspect Bryan Anthony Rhoden in DeKalb County. He was indicted in July on three counts of malice murder, two counts of kidnapping with bodily injury, five counts of felony murder, three counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and one count of tampering with evidence.

The warrant for Pruitt's arrest is the first indication from law enforcement Rhoden had not acted alone. At a July 8 news conference, Cobb police Chief Tim Cox did not say whether other arrests were expected but did call Rhoden the “lone shooter.”

Pruitt "did unlawfully participate" in binding Pierson and Valdez with duct tape and zip ties at 7501 Jonesboro Road in Jonesboro, Georgia, according to the warrant. He also participated in taking Valdez and Pierson to Pinetree in the bed of a pickup truck, where they were both shot and killed, the warrant states.