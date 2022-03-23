JONESBORO — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the man Clayton County police shot and killed early Wednesday morning.
Charles Henry Calhoun, 68, was killed after he pointed a gun at officers, according to Police Chief Kevin Roberts.
Calhoun died at the scene.
Police responded to a person armed call at 5:20 a.m. on Jenni Circle in Jonesboro Wednesday, March 23.
They met with neighbors who guided officers to Calhoun’s location. Community members told police he had a “long gun” and was shooting it.
Roberts said when officers made contact with the armed Calhoun, he was wearing pajamas and laying on the ground in the prone position.
He was given verbal commands to drop his weapon. Roberts said an officer fired when he pointed what is believed to be a shotgun at police.
It’s unclear whether Calhoun fired at police before officers shot him. However, the chief noted that several shots were reportedly fired before and after police arrived on scene.
“The shots are believed to be random,” he said. “No officers were injured and the community is safe.”
Clayton County police are continuing their investigation into the incident.
As is customary, the GBI is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting. Once completed, the case file will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
