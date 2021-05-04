Uruguay’s ‘People’s Pots’ feed the hungry amid pandemic

On a recent afternoon in Montevideo, a small army of volunteers was gathering in the backyard of a house in Palermo, a neighborhood in the Uruguayan capital’s south side. Some were peeling and cutting carrots; others were slicing onions and a third group was getting the pork loins ready. There was yet another group bringing in spices, salt, cooking oil and pots...many pots. There was no time to waste. Their mission was to prepare hundreds of hot meals by dinner time.

This is Uruguay’s version of a soup kitchen during the pandemic. Here they call it the “people’s pot.” Nobody gets paid for their work. Most of the food is donated. And the house where these volunteers were preparing the feast is borrowed.

Their mission is simple: feeding those who have fallen on hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic, although others are welcome too.

“We’re in a food crisis, one of the biggest we’ve had in the history of Uruguay,” said Andrea Dorta, a volunteer.

COVID-19 caused one in three deaths in Brazil so far this yearSince this year began, one third of all people who’ve died in Brazil were victims of COVID-19.

According to data from Brazil’s National Civil Registry, 615,329 deaths were reported in the country between January 1 and April 30. Of those, 208,370 were related to COVID-19, according to Brazil’s health ministry — 33.9% of the nation’s total.

Meanwhile, despite Brazil’s robust immunization program, its rollout of COVID-19 vaccines has been slow, dogged by supply shortages and delays in the early days of deal-making with global pharmaceutical companies. So far, less than 10% of the population has been vaccinated.

COVID-19 hospital in India so bad, patients want to get out

For three days, Goldi Patel, 25, went from hospital to hospital in New Delhi’s oppressive summer heat, frantically trying to find one that would keep her husband breathing.

Four hospitals turned away Patel, who is seven months pregnant with the couple’s first child, before she finally found one that would take him. But the level of care at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre and Hospital, a makeshift facility on the outskirts of the capital, is so lacking her husband is begging to leave.

Around Sadanand Patel, 30, people are dying. He has barely any contact with doctors, and limited medicine. With 80% of his lungs already infected, he’s terrified of what happens if his condition gets worse.

As cases spiral in India, the country’s health care system has been stretched beyond breaking point. Beds, oxygen and medical workers are in short supply. Some patients are dying in waiting rooms or outside overwhelmed clinics, before they have even been seen by a doctor.

