US in for a weather roller coaster this week

More flooding, critical fire weather and a roller coaster of temperatures will inundate the United States this week. All this comes on the heels of deadly tornadoes and flooding.

A powerful cold front bringing wild temperature swings

A potent cold front will march across the country this week causing a dramatic temperature swing. While the severe threat won't be nearly as widespread with this front, the wild ride of temperatures will extend across many sections of the country. Many cities will face temperatures 20-30 degrees above normal ahead of the front, then drop 10-15 degrees below normal behind it.

Recommended for you +4 Podcasts to Listen To: Spilled Milk and the best foodie podcasts If you are a person with a particular interest in food and a person who enjoys food for pleasure, you can consider yourself a foodie. From just trying out the newest dishes to staying up to date on the latest food trends, being a foodie has become increasingly popular with the help of social… Click for more.

"Temperatures plummet behind the front Monday night through Tuesday, with temperatures Tuesday likely 30-40 degrees cooler compared to Monday," says the National Weather Service (NWS) office in Twin Cities, Minnesota.

Temperatures will actually reach the mid 60s to near 70 degrees Fahrenheit across northern sections of North Dakota on Monday, then a "Drastic temp drop with highs Tuesday mid 20s to mid 30s and wind chills in the 5 to 15," says the NWS office in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

But the cold will be short-lived. A quick warm-up will occur for much of the country by late-week, continuing the roller coaster ride of temperatures.

More than 18 million people under red flag warning

Winds strong enough to topple trees and power lines will rage across the US today. This will drastically increase the threat for fires. Red flag warnings and alerts for high fire danger are posted across 13 states. Areas affected include much of the Upper Midwest, northern Plains and stretches all the way down to the Texas Panhandle.

Winds could top 60 mph for many locations. That's enough to bring down trees and cause power outages. It could make for treacherous travel for high-profile vehicles, including trucks and some pickup trucks and SUVs.

With incredibly strong winds and very low humidity levels, this will greatly enhance the possibility for fires. "Given the excessively strong wind speeds, any fire that develops will be very difficult, if not impossible to control, says the NWS office in Topeka, Kansas. More than 3 million people are currently under a critical fire threat.

See if your area is at risk for fires

Strong winds will also impact the Northeast today. High wind alerts span across the Northeast and much of New England today. Strong wind gusts will reach up to 60 mph between central New York and Massachusetts. The surrounding areas for much of New England, including Boston, could see gusts up to 50 mph.

Expect flight delays at some of the major airports in this region Monday, due to strong winds. Already, some power outages were reported, with an estimated 77,000 customers affected.

The winds should gradually diminish throughout the day.

More flooding possible for hard-hit Tennessee

Deadly flooding impacted middle Tennessee over the weekend, bringing in 5 to 9 inches of rain. This makes for the second wettest March on record in Nashville, with 10.91 inches of rain so far this month. More rain is expected later this week. The city normally only averages 3.7 inches of rain in the month of March.

According to the NWS office in Nashville, this next rain event Tuesday and Wednesday calls for 1 to 1.5 inches of rain. This "would ordinarily be no cause for alarm," says the Nashville NWS office. "But many areas will be ill-equipped to bear the additional burden of more rainfall," they say. If Nashville does indeed get 1.5 inches of additional rain, it would put them at the wettest March on record.

Many of the rivers and streams across the region remain in flood stage, so any additional rainfall would result in more flash flooding and swollen rivers. Some areas across middle Tennessee could see up to 4 inches of additional rainfall.

Haley Brink, CNN meteorologist