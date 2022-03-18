JONESBORO — The Clayton County Board of Commissioners Office of Communications will host a Vaccinate Clayton Virtual Town Hall meeting on Thursday, March 24, at 2 p.m. The purpose of this town hall meeting is to share information about COVID-19 cases and vaccinations.

A panel of public health officials and county leaders will also answer questions for citizens, businesses, and employees.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty and misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccines being shared throughout the county,” said Clayton County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jeffrey E. Turner. “Hosting this virtual town hall meeting will allow us to address those concerns and hopefully encourage more residents to get vaccinated.”

In Clayton County, 142,702 residents (50%) have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 128,686 (45%) have been fully vaccinated. As of Feb. 27, Clayton County had 47,440 (36%) fully vaccinated individuals that have received a third dose or booster vaccine.

Recommended for you +7 How 8 platforms pay content creators, from TikTok to YouTube To illustrate various pay-to-create models, Planoly examined the business models and creator compensation programs for eight of the biggest online media platforms to see how they compare. Click for more.

To submit questions for the town hall, access: https://tinyurl.com/vaccinateclaytonquestions.

To register for the event, access: https://tinyurl.com/vaccinateclaytontownhall.

A recording of the virtual town hall will be posted on the Clayton County Access Television YouTube page. All questions asked and answered will be posted on the vaccinateclayton.claytoncountyga.gov webpage.

For more information about the campaign or to register for a COVID-19 vaccine, access vaccinateclayton.claytoncountyga.gov or the Department of Public Health (DPH), https://www.claytoncountypublichealth.org/.