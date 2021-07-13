At least 11 killed in lightning strike near tourist spot in India

At least 11 people were killed in a lightning strike at a popular tourist spot in the city of Jaipur, in India’s northern state of Rajasthan, on Sunday evening.

Lightning hit Amer Fort on the outskirts of the city, according to Shankar Lal Saini, a senior disaster management official in Jaipur.

Recommended for you +22 Best TV shows that take place in small towns Stacker looked at the best TV shows of all time to find the 25 best series that take place in small towns. Series are ranked by IMDb user rating. Click for more.

“There was a tower there. When the lightning struck, the tower’s wall collapsed, many people were buried under it. Since the fort is on a hill, when the debris was falling and space reduced, some people also fell into a ditch,” Saini told CNN.

The incident happened at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday and police and civil defense force officials carried out rescue operations until 7 a.m. on Monday, according to Saini.

The 11 bodies recovered included women and children. The victims were declared dead on arrival at the city’s Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

One of China’s wandering elephants has finally made it home

One of China’s wandering elephants has finally made it home.

The herd of wild Asian elephants shot to fame last month while embarking on an epic journey through southwestern China. Since leaving a nature reserve last year, the herd has trekked more than 310 miles across the rugged landscape of Yunnan province, roaming free through fields, villages and large towns.

US warns China it stands behind South China Sea ruling

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitment to defend the Philippines’ armed forces from attack in the South China Sea, under a 70-year-old mutual defense treaty.

Blinken made the comments Sunday, in a statement marking the fifth anniversary of a ruling by an independent arbitration tribunal rejecting China’s expansive territorial claims over the waterway, siding with the Philippines.

Tensions in the South China Sea, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, Taiwan and Vietnam have ratcheted up this year, with Manila accusing Beijing of trying to intimidate its coast guard vessels, as well as sending its so called “maritime militia” to crowd out Philippine fishing boats.

— From wire reports