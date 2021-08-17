New Zealand announces it’s locking down the entire country ... over one Covid case
New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a nationwide lockdown after the country confirmed one coronavirus case — the first locally transmitted Covid-19 case in the community since February.
Ardern told a press conference Tuesday authorities were assuming it was the contagious Delta variant, although genome sequencing is still underway.
An unvaccinated 58-year-old man in the country’s largest city Auckland tested positive for the virus. The man had traveled to other parts of the country, and had obvious link to the border, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said Tuesday.
How to help Haiti earthquake victims
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti Saturday morning, causing widespread destruction and killing more than 1200 people.
Humanitarian officials worry about how quickly aid can be deployed and how Haitians will be affected as the country is still grappling with the assassination in July of President Jovenel Moise.
CNN’s Impact Your World has compiled a list of organizations accepting donations so you can help those affected by the crisis.
— From wire reports
